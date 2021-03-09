Subban will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game versus Dallas, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Subban was great in his last start Friday against Tampa Bay, stopping 39 of 42 shots en route to an impressive 4-3 shootout victory. He'll try to snag a second straight win in a road matchup with a Stars team that's averaging 2.80 goals per game this campaign, 20th in the NHL.