Subban stopped 14 of 18 shots before being replaced by Collin Delia midway through the second period of Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 27-year-old came out flat and dug a 4-0 hole for Chicago before the game was half over, forcing the goaltending change. Subban has coughed up eight goals in less than four periods of work over his last two appearances, and on the season he carries a 3.20 GAA and .900 save percentage.