Subban will man the road crease Monday in Carolina, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Subban will look for a return to form after allowing seven goals in five periods over his last two outings. Getting back on track won't be easy against the 11th-ranked Hurricanes offense (3.18 goals per game).
