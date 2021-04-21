Subban will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home game versus Nashville, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Subban was razor sharp in his last start Saturday against Detroit, stopping all 29 shots he faced en route to his fifth win and second shutout of the season. The 27-year-old backstop will try to help keep the Blackhawks' playoff hopes alive by securing a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Predators team that's only averaging 2.38 goals per game on the road this campaign, 26th in the NHL.