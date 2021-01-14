Subban stopped 28 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Subban wasn't to blame for the loss, as the Blackhawks were dominated by the defending champs in every phase of the game. It was 3-0 Tampa Bay after the first period, and the Lightning finished with a 33-23 edge in shots. It remains to be seen how Chicago splits up playing time in net between Subban and Collin Delia, but wins will be hard to come by for either netminder on a rebuilding, defensively challenged team.