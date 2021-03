Subban will draw the starting nod for Sunday's home game against Nashville, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Subban will get his first start in the last four games after Kevin Lankinen was in goal for Saturday's loss against the Predators. Over his last four outings, the 27-year-old owns a brutal 4.42 GAA and .871 save percentage. In his lone start against Nashville this season, Subban took the overtime loss after allowing three goals on 39 shots.