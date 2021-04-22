Subban turned aside 36 of 40 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over Nashville.

Things were looking bleak for Subban and the Blackhawks, who trailed 4-1 midway through the third period. But a three-goal outburst in a span of less than two minutes sent the game into overtime, and Brandon Hagel delivered the winner in extra session to give Subban his second victory in as many starts. With No. 1 starter Kevin Lankinen scuffling as of late, Subban as the opportunity to grab a greater share of the workload the rest of the way. He's provided a .948 save percentage in his three April appearances.