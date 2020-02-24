The Blackhawks acquired Subban from the Golden Knights, along with a second-round pick and Slava Demin, for Robin Lehner, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The goaltender swap should afford Subban more playing time as the No. 2 behind Corey Crawford instead of being stuck behind workhorse Marc-Andre Fleury. There's a potential for Subban to carve out a role as the goalie of the future in Chicago, but he'll need a quick improvement on his numbers in Vegas. The 26-year-old played 20 games with the Golden Knights this year, recording an .890 save percentage and 9-7-3 record.