Subban yielded six goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.

Subban didn't get a lot of help in Tuesday's game, but he didn't hold up his end of the bargain either. The 27-year-old goalie fell to 4-3-1 with a 3.04 GAA and a .907 save percentage in eight appearances. He's wrangled some playing time away from Kevin Lankinen -- Subban has started four of the last seven games -- but Tuesday's dud outing likely means Lankinen will get a shot at the Stars on Thursday.