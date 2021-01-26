Subban will patrol the crease during Tuesday's road game versus Nashville, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Subban hasn't played since he allowed five goals on 33 shots in a 5-1 Opening Night loss to the Lightning on Jan. 13. The 27-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his first win of the season in a road matchup with a Predators team that's only averaging 2.40 goals per game this campaign, 25th in the NHL.
