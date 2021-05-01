Despite a previous report that suggested otherwise, Subban won't get the start in goal in Saturday's game versus Florida, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kevin Lankinen will guard the home cage against the Panthers on Saturday. Subban will have to wait for Monday's matchup with Carolina for his next potential opportunity to start between the pipes.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Facing Florida•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Charged with loss in relief outing•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Takes home loss versus Preds•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Starting second straight•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Hangs in for OT victory•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod•