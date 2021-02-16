Subban turned aside 27 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over Detroit on Monday.
Subban got the starting nod for the first time in eight days and responded with his second consecutive overtime victory. In fact, three of Subban's four starts this season have gone into extra time. The 27-year-old is 2-1-1 with a respectable 2.65 GAA and .917 save percentage as the backup to No. 1 starter Kevin Lankinen.
