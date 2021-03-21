Subban made 25 saves in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

The first goal was a rebound. The second went in via a hard-to-gauge backhand. The third was another rebound and the fourth slipped past on the power play. Subban wasn't exactly bad -- the Hawks simply made a few small mistakes and you just can't do that against the smothering excellence of the Lightning. Subban has allowed 10 goals in his last two games and 18 in his last four. Those are rates that mean he should be stapled to your bench.