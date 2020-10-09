Subban re-signed with Chicago on Friday to a two-year, $1.7 million deal.

Subban had a mostly disastrous showing last year with Vegas before being traded to the Blackhawks, posting a 3.18 GAA and .890 save percentage through 20 appearances. With longtime No. 1 netminder Corey Crawford departing in free agency, Subban technically stands as the incumbent top option at the moment between the pipes in the Windy City ahead of Collin Delia. However, the Hawks are expected to sign another goalie to assume the No. 1 spot ahead of Subban this offseason.