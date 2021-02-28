Subban made 27 saves Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Detroit.
Subban got the chance to start consecutive games for the first time this season and the results weren't pretty, with the Red Wings scoring five goals for just the second time all year. Saturday's defeat put a stop to what had been a strong run by Subban, who logged a .965 save percentage in his first three February starts.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Starting second straight•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Steps up in road win•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Draws start Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Picks up win in spot start•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Between pipes Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Stands tall in OT for first win•