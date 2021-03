Per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com, Subban led the Blackhawks onto the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Saturday's road matchup with the Lightning.

Subban struggled in his last start March 9 against Dallas, surrendering six goals on 37 shots en route to an ugly 6-1 defeat. He'll attempt to bounce back in a brutal road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 11-2-0 at home this year.