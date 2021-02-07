Subban turned aside 30 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.

Making his first appearance since Jan. 26, Subban was sharp and took a shutout into the third period before allowing Jason Robertson's first career NHL goal. The 27-year-old netminder has a 2.93 GAA and .913 save percentage with a 1-1-1 record through three starts, and Subban's workload could be set to increase if Kevin Lankinen falls back to earth.