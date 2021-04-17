Subban will start between the pipes in Saturday's road matchup with the Red Wings, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

This will be Subban's first start since March 28, when he surrendered three goals on 31 shots en route to a 3-2 loss to Nashville. The 27-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his fifth victory of the season in a road matchup with a hot Detroit club that's won three straight games.