Subban will defend the blue paint during Friday's home game versus Nashville, Chris Boden of 720 WGN Chicago reports.

Subban was solid in his last start Wednesday against the Predators, stopping 36 of 40 shots en route to a much-needed 5-4 overtime victory. The 27-year-old netminder will attempt to secure a second straight win in a rematch with the same Nasvhille squad Friday.