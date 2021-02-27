Subban will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus Detroit, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Subban has been excellent in the month of February, picking up three wins in three starts while posting an impeccable 0.96 GAA and .965 save percentage. He'll try to secure a fourth straight victory in a favorable home matchup with a Red Wings team that's 2-7-1 on the road this year.

