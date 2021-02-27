Subban will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus Detroit, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Subban has been excellent in the month of February, picking up three wins in three starts while posting an impeccable 0.96 GAA and .965 save percentage. He'll try to secure a fourth straight victory in a favorable home matchup with a Red Wings team that's 2-7-1 on the road this year.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Steps up in road win•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Draws start Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Picks up win in spot start•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Between pipes Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Stands tall in OT for first win•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Between pipes Sunday•