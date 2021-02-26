Subban registered a 26-save shutout Thursday in a 2-0 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Subban was making just his fifth start of the season -- and his first since Feb. 15 -- and responded with his first shutout in a Chicago uniform. In fact, it was his first goose egg since March 2019 while with Vegas. The 27-year-old is enjoying a splendid season behind No. 1 starter Kevin Lankinen, going 3-1-1 with career bests in GAA (2.13) and save percentage (.930).