Subban allowed three goals on 39 shots Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville.

Subban was a big reason why the Blackhawks were able to even get the game into overtime, turning aside 28 shots at even strength alone. Two of the three goals he allowed came on breakaways and the third on a rocket of a one-timer from a high-danger scoring area. Subban hadn't played since giving up five goals in the season opener, so Tuesday's performance should result in more frequent starting assignments.