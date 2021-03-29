Subban allowed three goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Subban gave up a pair of goals in the first period, but Alex DeBrincat tied the game for the Blackhawks in the third. The 27-year-old goalie then allowed Roman Josi to score the decisive goal at 13:27 of the third. The loss put Subban at 4-5-1 with a 3.14 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 10 appearances. He'll likely be back on the bench Tuesday versus the Hurricanes, as Kevin Lankinen should be favored to get the next start.