Subban will patrol the crease during Friday's game versus the Lightning, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Subban struggled in his last start Saturday against Detroit, surrendering five goals on 32 shots en route to a 5-3 loss. He'll attempt to bounce back and secure his fourth win of the season in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Tampa Bay team that's won six straight games.
