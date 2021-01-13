Subban will guard the crease on the road versus the Lightning on Wednesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The 27-year-old backstop was in a battle with Collin Delia for the Blackhawks' starting job during training camp, but it appears as though Subban has emerged victorious, at least for now. The Toronto native compiled a 9-7-3 record while posting a sub-par 3.17 GAA and .890 save percentage in 21 NHL appearances last season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him struggle against Tampa Bay's formidable offense.