Fleury will patrol the crease during Sunday's road game versus the Islanders, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Fleury was a little shaky in his last start Thursday against the Capitals, surrendering three goals on 28 shots, but he was ultimately able to come away with his sixth win of the year thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to secure a second straight victory in a favorable road matchup with an Islanders team that's 0-4-1 at home this season.