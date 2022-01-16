Fleury made 37 saves in a 3-0 win over the Ducks on Saturday.

Fleury extended his winning streak to four games Saturday, shutting out the Ducks for his 13th win of the season. The veteran netminder has allowed just five goals over his last four starts after struggling through his first two starts of the new year. Fleury has a 2.84 GAA and .915 save percentage this season.