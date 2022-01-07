Fleury yielded five goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Coyotes.
This one probably hurt for a few fantasy managers, as this was a favorable start for the veteran netminder. Fleury just wasn't up to the task in a high-scoring battle, taking his third straight loss (0-1-2). The 37-year-old is now 9-11-2 with a 3.01 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 22 appearances overall. Snapping the skid could be tough for the Quebec native, as Saturday in Vegas is the next stop on the Blackhawks' road trip.
