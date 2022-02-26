Fleury will guard the home goal during Sunday's matchup with the Blues, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Fleury wasn't great in his last start Sunday against the Panthers, surrendering three goals on 23 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. He'll try to bounce back and secure his 17th win of the season in a home matchup with a surging St. Louis squad that's won three straight contests.
