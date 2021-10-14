Fleury allowed four goals on 36 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The Avalanche clicked right from the start while the Blackhawks sputtered early Wednesday, and Fleury let in three goals within the first 10 minutes. The 36-year-old took home his first career Vezina Trophy after posting a 1.98 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 36 games with the Golden Knights last year. As Wednesday proved, the Blackhawks' defense is not as sturdy as his old team was, so it's safe to assume Fleury will experience regression this year. He still figures to see a majority of the starts in a timeshare with Kevin Lankinen, and not every opponent will be as tough as the Avalanche. The Blackhawks' next game is Friday versus the Devils.