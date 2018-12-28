Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Activated off IR
The Blackhawks activated Kruger (concussion) off injured reserve Friday.
Kruger returned to practice Thursday, which was the first indication that he was likely nearing a return to action. The 28-year-old Swede will almost certainly rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against Colorado.
