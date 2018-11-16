Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Activated off IR
The Blackhawks activated Kruger (leg) off injured reserve Friday.
Kruger's return to action will bolster Chicago's bottom-six, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only tallied eight points in 64 appearances over the past two campaigns. The penalty-killing specialist will bump Luke Johnson from the lineup for Friday's game against the Kings.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Placed on IR•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Will not play Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Not traveling with team•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Exits due to injury•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Struggling to find ice time•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Posts two-point night against Senators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...