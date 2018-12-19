Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Departs Tuesday's game
Kruger left Tuesday's game versus the Predators after taking Ryan Hartman's elbow to his face, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Kruger started bleeding immediately and went straight to the dressing room. The extent of his injury isn't clear, but if he doesn't return Kruger will look to get healthy for Thursday's game versus the Stars.
