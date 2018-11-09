Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Exits due to injury
Kruger (leg) will not return to Thursday's game against the Hurricanes.
Kruger suffered the injury when he was tripped by Carolina's Clark Bishop while driving to the net in the second period of Thursday's contest. He was able to hobble off the ice under his own power, but he was clearly in pain while doing so. Another update on the penalty-killing specialist's condition should be released ahead of Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Struggling to find ice time•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Posts two-point night against Senators•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Heading back to Chicago•
-
Coyotes' Marcus Kruger: Dealt to Coyotes•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Designated for waivers•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Generating little offense on fourth line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...