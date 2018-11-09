Kruger (leg) will not return to Thursday's game against the Hurricanes.

Kruger suffered the injury when he was tripped by Carolina's Clark Bishop while driving to the net in the second period of Thursday's contest. He was able to hobble off the ice under his own power, but he was clearly in pain while doing so. Another update on the penalty-killing specialist's condition should be released ahead of Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia.

