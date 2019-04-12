Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Headed to IIHF World Championships
Kruger is expected to represent Team Sweden at the upcoming IIHF World Championships, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Kruger, who notched 12 points in 74 games this campaign, won't provide much offense for Team Sweden, but he'll be an invaluable member of their squad as a veteran leader and penalty-killing specialist.
