Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Not traveling with team
Kruger (leg) won't travel to Philadelphia for Saturday's game against the Flyers.
The Blackhawks have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Kruger's return to action, but the fact that he's not travelling with the team for Saturday's contest suggests he'll almost certainly miss Monday's game in Carolina as well. Luke Johnson will likely fill in on the fourth line until Kruger is cleared to play.
