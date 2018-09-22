Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Posts two-point night against Senators
Kruger recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-2 preseason victory over the Senators on Friday.
The veteran gave the Blackhawks the lead in the third period with his goal and then set up Andreas Martinsen's insurance marker. Kruger recorded just one goal and six points in 48 games with the Hurricanes last season. He played with the Blackhawks in 2016-17 and posted five goals with 17 points. Kruger should do better back with the Blackhawks, but he's still only worth rostering in very deep leagues.
