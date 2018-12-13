Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Rare scoring outburst
Kruger scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.
It's the fourth-line center's first multi-point effort of the season, and Kruger has only four goals and five points through 30 games. He's never even scored double-digit goals in a season, so even his current modest lamp-lighting pace may not continue.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...