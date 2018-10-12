Kruger has only averaged 9:30 of ice time through the first three games of the season.

The Swedish pivot has managed to pot a goal while going plus-2 over that span, but the Blackhawks brought him back for his ability in the faceoff circle rather than his scoring touch, so there's no reason to expect him to crack the 20-point mark this campaign. Kruger can safely be ignored in all fantasy formats.

