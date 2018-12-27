Kruger (concussion) was able to join his teammates on the ice Thursday, but remains on injured reserve, Chris Wescott of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Kruger is taking steps in the right direction in his recovery; however, given the uncertain nature of concussions, it's not clear exactly when he might be back in action. Once cleared to play, the Swede should challenge for a top-six role given the team's lack of strong center depth.