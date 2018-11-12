Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Will not play Monday
Kruger (leg) will not be in the lineup Monday in Carolina.
Chicago still has not put a timetable on Kruger's return from a leg injury suffered last Thursday against the Hurricanes. He'll sit out Monday, with his status beyond that still very much up in the air.
