Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Won't travel with team
Kruger has entered the league's concussion protocol after Ryan Hartman elbowed him in Tuesday's win over the Predators, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Kruger will stay home for the team's upcoming two-game road trip that hits Dallas and Colorado while he clears protocol. His next chance to play will be Sunday versus the Panthers, and either Andreas Martinsen or Chris Kunitz will slot onto the fourth line in his place.
