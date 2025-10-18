Vanacker scored twice and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 7-3 win over Brampton on Friday.

Vanacker is up to 10 goals and 15 points through six games this season. He's one of a number quality prospects on the Bulldogs' roster, which also includes Seattle's Jake O'Brien and Minnesota's Adam Benak. Vanacker's quality offense has helped Brantford jump out to a 7-0-1-1 record to lead the OHL's Eastern Conference early in the season.