Vanacker scored two goals in OHL Brantford's 5-1 win over Erie on Friday.

Vanacker reached the 100-goal and 200-point milestones in his junior career with this effort. He's taken his game to a new level in 2025-26 with 37 goals (a career high) and 61 points in 45 outings, good for a 1.36 points-per-game pace. The Blackhawks prospect will look for a deep postseason run with Brantford this spring before presumably stepping up to the AHL in 2026-27.