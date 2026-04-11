Vanacker scored two goals in OHL Brantford's 4-1 win over North Bay in Game 2 on Friday.

Vanacker has taken care of business early in the second round with five points over two games against North Bay. He's up to five goals and 11 points over six playoff contests, matching his point total from last year's postseason, which took him 11 games to accumulate. The Blackhawks prospect can fill the net -- he led the OHL with 47 goals in the regular season.