Vanacker scored two goals on four shots in OHL Brantford's 7-4 win over Niagara on Thursday.

Vanacker is off to a hot start with the Bulldogs this year, racking up five goals and two assists over four games. The winger got a decent look during the Blackhawks' camp, but at 19 years old, he still has some work to do. His offense dipped to 42 points in 45 regular-season games last year compared to 82 points in 68 outings in 2023-24, but he should be able to stay over the point-per-game mark this season.