Blackhawks' Mark Stuart: Signs tryout agreement
Stuart inked a professional tryout agreement with Chicago on Monday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun Times reports.
Stuart saw action in a mere 42 contests for the Jets last season in which he recorded two goals, a pair of helpers and 79 blocked shots. Considering Winnipeg was willing to buy out the blueliner for just $1.2 million in cap savings -- when it has $7.3 million in space -- says a lot. The best-case scenario for Stuart is probably a two-way contract, with time in the AHL a near lock if the veteran wants to continue his professional career.
