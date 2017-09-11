Stuart inked a professional tryout agreement with Chicago on Monday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Stuart saw action in a mere 42 contests for the Jets last season in which he recorded two goals, a pair of helpers and 79 blocked shots. Considering Winnipeg was willing to buy out the blueliner for just $1.2 million in cap savings -- when it has $7.3 million in space -- says a lot. The best-case scenario for Stuart is probably a two-way contract, with time in the AHL a near lock if the veteran wants to continue his professional career.