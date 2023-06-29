Misiak was selected 55th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

A native of Slovakia, Misiak began the year in his home country before joining USHL Youngstown midway through the season, eventually helping them to the Clark Cup Championship. Misiak has also played in two World Juniors, so scouts have gotten plenty of looks at him. Misiak is a massive kid (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) with an excellent set of wheels. Consistency is an issue here, as Misiak is prone to going long stretches at a time without seemingly impacting a game, but the size/speed combination is legitimate. He's an upside play for the Blackhawks.