Chalupa has been assigned to AHL Rockford.

Chalupa was overseas with Hradek Kralove of the Czech Extraliga prior to training camp, where he picked up two helpers in six games, but he'll start the 2020-21 season with Rockford rather than in his native Czech Republic. The 22-year-old winger could get a few call-ups to the Blackhawks this year, but he'll nonetheless be a non-factor in fantasy circles this campaign.