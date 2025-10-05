Grzelcyk signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Chicago on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Grzelcyk attended training camp with the Blackhawks on a professional tryout agreement and earned a standard contract before the start of the 2025-26 campaign. The 31-year-old blueliner supplied one goal, 39 assists, 94 shots on net and 101 blocked shots across 82 regular-season games with Pittsburgh in 2024-25. Grzelcyk will likely have a depth role with the Blackhawks this campaign, which could result in a decrease in his offensive numbers.