Blackhawks' Matt Grzelcyk: Earns one-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grzelcyk signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Chicago on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Grzelcyk attended training camp with the Blackhawks on a professional tryout agreement and earned a standard contract before the start of the 2025-26 campaign. The 31-year-old blueliner supplied one goal, 39 assists, 94 shots on net and 101 blocked shots across 82 regular-season games with Pittsburgh in 2024-25. Grzelcyk will likely have a depth role with the Blackhawks this campaign, which could result in a decrease in his offensive numbers.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Matt Grzelcyk: Lands PTO with Hawks•
-
Penguins' Matt Grzelcyk: Picks up pair of assists•
-
Penguins' Matt Grzelcyk: Two helpers in Friday's win•
-
Penguins' Matt Grzelcyk: Notches power-play assist•
-
Penguins' Matt Grzelcyk: Generates helper in win•
-
Penguins' Matt Grzelcyk: Chips in with power-play helper•